New DMS provider DealerDesk offers cutting-edge data and revolutionary features

Car dealers face the daily challenge of monitoring many different channels from providers that help them run their dealership efficiently and profitably. However, a new player in the DMS market believes they have the solution.

DealerDesk is a revolutionary DMS designed to simplify the tasks of car dealership management. With carefully designed tools utilising cutting-edge data, DealerDesk combines the features traditionally offered by separate and poorly integrated providers into a single unified and modern dealership management platform.

A vital feature for any car dealer is how DealerDesk utilises OEM level taxonomy with automatic factory fit detection – just enter a VRM and let DealerDesk automatically identify which optional extras were fitted at the point of manufacture, helping ensure you list new stock quickly and with unparalleled accuracy. With extensive vehicle feature data, technical specifications and ULEZ compliance data, you can add new stock in seconds, with confidence.

“If you are considering changing over from one of the many archaic systems out there then look no further.” Mike Cowap, MSC Motors

Integrated valuations, AutoTrader metrics and competitor analysis help you price your stock quickly and correctly, helping you take consideration of the current market state to enhance your dealer instincts. Whilst the vehicle analyser tool takes the hassle out of auctions – simply upload an auction catalogue and let DealerDesk identify the best prospects, using live valuations and metrics to calculate days to sell adjusted profits and returns on investment.

Simplified and modernised stock management is paired with AutoTrader’s API, allowing you to publish and update your AutoTrader adverts instantly – without the traditional wait for old-fashioned stock feeds!

When it comes to communications, DealerDesk eliminates the hassle of switching between apps and portals. Whether it’s a live website chat, an AutoTrader lead, or even a WhatsApp message – every communication is managed from a single interface and automatically linked to associated customer profiles, appointments and transactions.

Want to go paper-free? DealerDesk’s eSign, document storage and email features enable you to create, share, sign and store invoices, offers and documentation digitally, without printing a single page.

And of course, DealerDesk includes a modern, responsive and SEO optimised car dealer website, designed for every device and backed by high availability UK-based cloud hosting – ensuring your website is lightning fast and always online. The stunning search, favourite and comparison features ensure your visitors find the perfect vehicle with ease, whilst online vehicle reservations allow your customers to secure their perfect vehicle in seconds.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

With nothing to download or install, DealerDesk is a web application that works on every device, helping you to manage your business from the forecourt and on the go, with instant notifications to keep you and your team informed of every enquiry, reservation, signature and sale.

While it took a leading competitor 20 years to add online reservations, this cutting-edge DMS was created in a tiny fraction of the time, and development hasn’t stopped! If you’ve had enough of waiting years for your archaic DMS provider to add basic functionality, or if you’re just looking for a better DMS, why not try DealerDesk and give your dealership the cutting-edge platform it deserves.

For more information please visit DealerDesk Dealership Management Software where you can sign-up for a no-obligation free trial, or schedule a demonstration to see the software in action and discuss your business requirements.