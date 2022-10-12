New figures reveal backlog at Jaguar Land Rover has hit an enormous 205,000 cars

Ongoing supply chain issues have resulted in a mammoth backlog of 205,000 for Jaguar Land Rover, the firm has announced.

The British marque says its order bank grew by 5,000 cars between June and September, leaving the its backlog at record levels.

The majority of the orders – 145,000 cars – are for just three models – the new-generation Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender.

The announcement was made as part of JLR’s performance figures for its second quarter, covering July, August and September.

Overall, the outfit manufactured 88,121 units during the period, of which Some 70,781 were for Land Rover, which saw sales grow by 3.6 per cent year-on year.

Meanwhile, Jaguar’s units increased by 9.9 per cent to 17,340.

Sales grew the most in China and North America (up by 38 and 27 per cent respectively), but fell 10 per cent in Europe, and seven per cent in the UK alone.

Bosses say the group’s sales growth was ‘lower than planned, primarily due to a lower than expected supply of specialised chips’.

Similar to other manufacturers, the firm says it prioritised ‘production to the highest margin products’, with the firm ramping up manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – its two most expensive models.

It added that it hoped ‘new agreements with semiconductor suppliers are expected to enable sales improvements in the second half of the fiscal year’.