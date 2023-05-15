New ‘Fusion’ software aims to deliver ‘true, end-to-end omnichannel experience’

Automotive Transformation Group has unveiled a suite of new products for the motor trade to make buying online easier for consumers.

Called ‘Fusion’, the range of products use the firm’s NetDirector software as their foundations, and will deliver ‘a true, end-to-end omnichannel experience’, said the company.

Automotive Transformation Group research concludes that while consumer demand for e-commerce has grown during the past five years, 86 per cent of online transactions in 2022 were reservations showing that consumers prefer an in-store transaction.

It says the next challenge is to make the handover from online to in-store ‘seamless’ and to make ‘omnichannel more than just a buzzword’.

Fusion will allow consumers to transact on a retailer’s website using the same tools as they would inside a showroom, and for the sales process to be picked up from where it was left.

The software will also serve consumers their next vehicle at the right time for them, ‘maximising customer loyalty’.

Dealers and other customers of the software will therefore be able to offer a ’24-hour shopfront’.

Automotive Transformation Group CEO Tim Smith said: ‘Fusion revolutionises automotive omnichannel retailing.

‘As an industry, we need to provide the most convenient and thrilling consumer experience possible in order to match the emotion and passion that comes with buying a car.

‘Omnichannel should not be a competitive edge. It should be a standard.

‘With Fusion, we raise the bar. This is next-generation technology for the now-generation consumer and it’s ready right here. Right now. No vapourware. No slideware. No smoke and mirrors. This is fully functioning tech which is already delivering stunning results for retailers and OEMs in various markets.’

Chief revenue officer, Richard Johnston, added: ‘Fusion doesn’t just deliver on omnichannel retailing. Its real-time integrations can generate tangible cost savings and operational efficiency across your business. Its automation capability standardises your brand from vehicle display and data consistency to customer management and quality of interaction.’