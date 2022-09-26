New Mercedes-AMG C63S arrives with four-cylinder power and hybrid tech

The latest incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG C63S has been unveiled with a four-cylinder engine with hybrid assistance.

The updated model sees the C63 ditch its famous 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in favour of a more environmentally-friendly 2.0 litre four cylinder unit, which has been paired with an electric motor.

The combination would appear to be a deadly one with the new car producing a whopping 670bhp and 1,020Nm of torque, making it the most powerful four-cylinder engine currently in production.

According to Mercedes, the C63S will manage 0-60mph sprint in just under 3.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of either 174mph in the saloon or 168mph in the estate.

With a 6.1kWh battery, the plug-in hybrid C63 can manage just eight miles on a single charge, though the electrical assistance has been included to boost performance rather than aid efficiency.

The 400-volt system uses technology derived from AMG’s Formula 1 car which helps the turbocharger minimise lag and be even more responsive than before.

In terms of size, both the saloon and estate are larger than the standard C-Class, measuring 83mm longer and 76mm wider at the front.

For the first time, a black AMG emblem replaces the usual Mercedes star on the bonnet, while two electronically controlled panels behind the radiator grille can actively regulate air flow.

All cars use 19-inch alloys as standard, though these can be upgraded to 20-inch versions as an optional extra.

Inside, the C63 uses the latest MBUX infotainment system, with AMG-specific Supersport display also included. An AMG Performance steering wheel with a twin-spoke design is included as standard, too.