Soon-to-be-launching online used car retailer Carzam has announced the appointment of Kirk O’Callaghan as its CEO.

O’Callaghan joins Carzam from Sytner Group’s CarShop business where he’s currently operations director.

Carzam is a new company to hit the market and launches in October.

Headed up by John Bailey, former president of Cox Automotive International and well-known used car retailer Peter Waddell, owner of Big Motoring World, the business will offer end-to-end online used car sales.

The firm says it wants to create a ‘blended’ approach to online used car buying, which brings together the convenience and pressure-free sales environment of online shopping and combine it with the reassurance and expertise of used car experts along with the infrastructure required to facilitate online sales.

O’Callaghan said: ‘It’s such a privilege to be joining Carzam and being part of an organisation that’s truly focused on developing the used car buying experience for customers.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with the team on building and growing the business in the years to come. There are exciting times ahead!’

Millions have been invested in the new venture which will launch with an initial starting stock of 2,000 cars in October.

The vehicles are being prepared for sale at Big Motoring World’s vehicle preparation centre in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, that is rapidly scaling up to turn out 350 cars a day.

Car Dealer visited the site in July and published an exclusive video, which you can see by clicking above.

‘We are delighted to welcome Kirk to our team,’ said Waddell.

‘He has a wealth of automotive industry experience and a great track record, and we know he’ll be a tremendous asset to Carzam as we enter our critical launch phase.

‘Our aim is to reinvent the digital journey when people are buying cars, and Kirk is central to that.

‘We’re at a point in the industry where online and physical car sales are equally important and it’s imperative that we embrace both.

‘With Carzam we will do that, by offering access to an unrivalled physical stock inventory but with all of the convenience and simplicity of online buying platforms including home delivery.’

You can read more about Carzam here or watch our exclusive video at the top of this story.