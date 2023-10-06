New Skoda Kodiaq boasts more space and plug-in hybrid version

Skoda has revealed a new version of its Kodiaq SUV, boasting extra space, a more striking exterior design and plug-in power.

The second-generation Kodiaq is six centimetres longer, meaning more passenger and luggage space.

The Czech manufacturer has also totally altered the look of its flagship SUV, giving it a more sculpted bonnet, a new hexagonal grille plus slimmer headlights.

All of the car’s design has been aerodynamically sharpened as well to help the Kodiaq achieve a low drag coefficient.

Boot space has also been boosted, thanks to the increased size.

In five-seater versions, capacity has grown by 75 litres to 910 litres without folding the rear seats down, while with the rear chairs flat, it stands at 2,105 litres – up 40 on its predecessor.

The seven-seater, meanwhile, offers 340 litres behind the third row of seats – 70 more than before – and 845 litres with the third row folded. A maximum of 2,035 litres is now available – up by 30 litres.

The Kodiaq is also available with the second generation of Skoda’s ‘Top LED’ matrix headlights, giving 50 per cent more light segments and 15 per cent more output than the first iteration, thanks to 36 individual clusters.

The cabin has a new 13-inch infotainment screen sitting alongside a 10-inch virtual cockpit setup.

The centre console offers four USB-C power points as well, along with Skoda’s configurable ‘Smart Dials’, which have integrated displays and can be changed to give access to the driver’s most-used functions.

The Kodiaq will be available with plug-in and mild-hybrid engines.

The former uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery, and Skoda claims that it can travel for up to 62 miles on electric-only power.

It can also be charged at speeds of up to 50kW, making it one of the most rapid plug-in hybrids for charge.

There will also be two four-cylinder diesel and petrol engines, all linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Prices for the new Kodiaq are expected to be announced closer to the car’s launch in the middle of 2024.