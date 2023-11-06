New van market rises for 10th month in row but battery-electric van sales are down

LCV registrations rose by 17.7% in October with 26,342 new vans, pickups and 4x4s joining Britain’s fleets, latest figures published today by the SMMT show.

The year-on-year growth was some 3.8% above pre-pandemic October 2019’s level of 25,373 and capped 10 months in a row of rising demand, totalling 284,321 units.

The industry body said it was the highest volume for two years as the easing of supply chain disruptions meant more operators could more readily renew their fleets.

However, following a glut of new battery-electric van (BEV) registrations in September, uptake was slower in October – down by just over a fifth (20.2%) to 1,362 units.

That was skewed in comparison with a particularly large fleet order in the month last year, though.

In 2023 to date, BEV demand has risen by 19.8%, with 15,658 units registered since January, said the SMMT.

They represent just over one in 20 (5.5%) new LCVs so far this year

But the SMMT warned that uptake rates will have to accelerate, as the zero emission vehicle mandate comes into effect in January.

It added that the Autumn Statement – due to be delivered by Jeremy Hunt on November 22 – was a key chance to send a message that now is a good time to make the switch, by keeping existing incentives and beneficial tax frameworks for BEV buyers.

The government also needs to address major barriers to mass uptake, said the SMMT, particularly by ramping up the rollout of public charge points that meet the specific needs of vans of all types and sizes.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘As the crucial pre-Christmas delivery period commences, there is a clear appetite for fleets to be fitted out with the latest vans – and it is of critical importance that those vans are the latest, cleanest zero emission models.

‘With van makers committed to decarbonisation, the upcoming Autumn Statement is the moment for the government to send the right signal to operators ahead of the introduction of the zero emission vehicle mandate.

‘Measures that address van-specific infrastructure challenges and enable more operators across the UK to make the switch are essential as we move towards a pivotal stage of the transition.’

The SMMT has now revised its outlook for the year upwards to 332,000 units – a 1.4% rise on July’s outlook.

However, anticipated BEV registrations have been cut by 9.0% on the previous outlook to 21,000 units and a 6.3% market share.

Looking further ahead, a total of 334,000 new van registrations are expected in 2024, including 34,000 BEVs to exceed 10% of the overall market.

The top-selling LCV in October was the Ford Transit Custom at 2,841 units. In second place was the Ford Transit (2,148), while third was the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, pictured at top, with 1,743 units.