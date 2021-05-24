New vehicle repair centre for Harwoods Volvo halves customer waiting times

Harwoods Volvo says a new vehicle repair centre at Coulsdon will slash customer waiting times in half.

Called Harwoods Volvo Croydon, it’s been spun off from the Crawley Volvo sales site and has two technicians working on each car.

Large glazing means customers can see everything that’s going on in the workshops from a comfortable seating area, which the dealership says feels more like a high-end living room than a garage waiting room.

The Gateway Business Park premises offer services and MOTs as well as interior and exterior repairs.

Aftersales manager Kayleigh Harrop said: ‘The team and I are delighted to finally be able to open our new service centre, which shows Harwoods’ commitment to keeping our customers’ vehicles out on the road.

‘The centre offers our full selection of servicing options, and has been especially designed to connect people with their technicians for a smooth and transparent experience.

‘This has been certified by Volvo Personal Service, which endorses the high-quality service we deliver here at Harwoods Volvo Croydon.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers new and old for a cup of coffee and a chat about their servicing needs in our new home.’