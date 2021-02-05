Any fledgling company that managed to make a success of things in 2020 should be applauded and Browns Car Company certainly did that, chalking up a multi-million-pound turnover.

For this category, our mystery shoppers were very much impressed with its expertise when dealing with their inquiries.

Not only that, though, but owner Ben Brown fought back from a car crash that nearly killed him and left him having to use a wheelchair for a while.

He was delighted that the Maldon-based business had been highly commended, telling us: ‘I am very proud to receive the recognition.

‘The year 2020 has been very tough for myself on a personal level and on a business level, as I am sure it has been for a lot of businesses not just in our industry but in many other sectors.

‘We have still managed to achieve solid consistent results, having record months back to back and turning over £3.5m throughout the year.

‘We’re really quite a new dealership at 22 months and competed against some huge names, so I am very thankful for the opportunity to showcase why we believe we are the best at what we do.

‘We have plans to be one of the biggest independent dealerships in the UK and opportunities like this are vital to help us achieve this.’

Describing what the accolade meant to the company, he said: ‘It is a stepping stone for myself and my business to get our name out there and people recognising us as a good honest stand-up business that will do the right thing for the customer and not for just our own benefit.

‘This is, in my opinion, demonstrated by our fantastic reviews online which I am sure the judging panel would have also seen and been impressed with.’

He added: ‘The Used Car Awards are a great platform. I actually won Used Car Sales Team of the Year in 2017 with a dealership I worked at [Crompton Way Motors], so it feels great to now be competing with them – they’ve done incredibly well – and I’m looking forward to a good 2021 and hopefully coming first in 2021!’

Brown reckoned consistency was what set his dealership apart from others.

‘We treat every person the same. If it’s your first car or your 100th, good or bad credit, etc, we do not discriminate based on appearance budget or anything else.’

Reflecting on the car crash, he said: ‘I’ve spent a long time using various things to get around such as a wheelchair, etc, while still working, and it amazed me how differently people treat you just for that when you’re out and about.

‘It made me feel uncomfortable and certainly not the experience I would want anyone to have visiting my business.’

He’s very grateful for the advice he’s been given while starting up and vows to continue doing the same for others, as well as delivering an excellent level of customer service and quality vehicles that are price-checked daily to ensure great value as well.

W: brownscarcompanyltd.co.uk

T: 01621 840782

