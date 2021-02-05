Our Newcomer Dealership Award winner wants to set a new standard for car dealers – and they’re already proving their worth when it comes to top customer service.

Claiming the prize, sponsored by Automotive Compliance, at the Used Car Awards 2020 is D9 Specialist Cars in Essex.

Sales director Adam Smith said: ‘It’s a massive honour. It’s a very prestigious event with some really big players so thank you very much.’

Owners Danielle Bailey and Daniel Wylie appeared to accept the award with Smith and managing director Greig Hudson in the video you can watch above.

Wylie told host Mike Brewer: ‘For a new start up business this is something really special.

‘I’m really proud of the guys who are working every day on the floor.’

Our judges were impressed with the brilliant website with detailed and friendly advice. Our mystery shoppers said ‘we couldn’t have asked for more’ in the process, with everything covered, including a professional video.

When asked by Brewer what they had done to set themselves apart, Smith said that they wanted to set their standards high.

He said: ‘I think firstly, it’s just trying to raise the bar. Trying to set our stall out that the standards are very high. We want to treat people the way we’d like to be treated.

‘I think our industry is getting a better name, after not having a good name for a long time. I think the standards are now improving and we’re trying to set that bar so that hopefully others will follow.

‘We’re just doing the best we can.’

Hudson added: ‘Adam and I worked for dealerships before and we’ve taken our core organisation from that and mixed it with great customer service from a little retailer.

‘I think that’s where we’ve stood out. You’ve got the trust but you’ve got the customer service.’

Highly commended in the Newcomer Dealership category were Browns Car Company and Motorswift.

W: d9cars.co.uk

T: 01621 737150

