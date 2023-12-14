Nissan’s new partnership to help dealers stay profitable while meeting eco targets

Nissan has announced a new initiative to help its dealer partners achieve their eco targets while remaining profitable.

The Japanese brand has partnered with Mitie – the UK’s leading facilities transformation company – to create a specially-designed programme for its dealer network.

The scheme will look at at energy usage and requirements to explore future-proofing net zero strategies, associated operational efficiencies and related financing solutions.

Frank Oldfield, head of energy services at Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘There is a huge opportunity for dealerships to install low carbon technologies on their sites, and in so doing help future proof their businesses.

‘We are delighted to have teamed up with Mitie on this initiative, which will hopefully kickstart many improvement campaigns and see sophisticated heat and power controls, solar PV, second life battery, heat pumps and more installed across the network.’

The partnership has been agreed amid the UK government setting in law some of the the world’s most ambitious climate change targets, aiming to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

EVs are set to play a key part in achieving that aim, meaning car dealers could be pivotal in the environmental future of the UK.

Oldfield added: ‘Today dealerships can be spending over three times more on heat and power than they were three years ago, so looking at ways to mitigate this impact on their bottom line and maximise sustainable profitability is an imperative.’

A Mitie spokesperson said: ‘’We’re excited to be working with Nissan and other leading UK brands on their Net Zero Strategies projects.

It is great to see Nissan working on such an initiative to support their dealers explore the environmental benefits and cost savings that could result from embarking or continuing on a path to net zero.’