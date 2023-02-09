Log in
Nissan logo at Nissan's headquarters, via PANissan logo at Nissan's headquarters, via PA

News

Nissan enjoys leap in profits but Toyota suffers downturn

  • Nissan’s third-quarter profit soars by 55 per cent to £320m
  • But Toyota sees its Q3 profit tumble by 8.1 per cent to £4.6bn
  • Nissan expects to sell fewer cars over fiscal year while Toyota sticks with its forecast
Advert

Time 11:56 am, February 9, 2023

Nissan saw its profit jump by 55 per cent between October and December, it revealed today.

Profit for the quarter at the Yokohama-based manufacturer was 50.6bn yen (circa £320m), which was up from 32.7bn yen (£230m) last year.

Sales surged by 29 per cent to 2.8trn yen (£18bn) as the shortage of computer chips that has battered the world’s carmakers gradually eased, Nissan said.

Advert

The crunch was caused by Covid-related lockdowns and other restrictions that hindered its ability to deliver vehicles to customers.

Some buyers were kept waiting for a year for their Z sports car or Ariya sport utility vehicle, said chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta.

‘We really don’t want our customers to wait this long,’ he told reporters.

Advert

Nissan now expects to sell eight per cent fewer vehicles for the full fiscal year to March than previously projected, at 3.4m units, because of the semiconductor supply shortages and impact from the spread of coronavirus infections in China.

Last month, Nissan and Renault told how they would be redefining their mutual relationship. Both companies approved equalising the stake each holds in the other to 15 per cent, bringing a better balance to the alliance.

Meanwhile, Toyota today reported an 8.1 per cent drop in its third-quarter profit after also being hit by the global shortage of semiconductors as well as soaring raw material costs.

Its October-December profit was 727.9bn yen (£4.6bn), which was down from 791.7bn yen (£5bn) the previous year.

Toyota logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup, via PA

The company said it was doing its best to find other computer chips suppliers to keep up with demand. Higher material and energy costs slashed profitability, it said.

Toyota has, however, kept its global consolidated vehicles sales forecast for the fiscal year to March unchanged at 10.4m vehicles. During the previous fiscal year, it 10.38 million vehicles.

Advert

Quarterly sales rose 25 per cent to 9.75trn yen (£61bn).

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51