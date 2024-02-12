Nissan GB boss ‘ecstatic’ about new multi-million-pound Hendy showroom

A sustainable new Nissan dealership in Hampshire has been praised by the manufacturer’s UK boss.

Andrew Humberstone, the managing director of Nissan GB, was joined by network development and customer quality director Csaba Vincze for a visit to the state-of-the-art showroom and workhop in Eastleigh.

They were shown round the site by Hendy Group CEO Paul Hendy and the company’s Nissan brand manager, Paul Hughes, following its opening after a multi-million-pound investment by the Car Dealer Top 100 firm.

Humberstone said: ‘I’m extremely impressed by what I’ve seen here today – ecstatic in fact! We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Hendy Group.’

The building, which displays the Nissan Leaf, Ariya, Juke and Qashqai, boasts solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and ground-source heat pumps to minimise its carbon footprint.

He added: ‘This new dealership is absolutely wonderful and I wish everyone concerned at Hendy Southampton all the very best for the future.’

Paul Hendy said: ‘We have got off to a flying start at our new dealership and I’m pleased to say we have had a brilliant reaction from customers.

‘This development reinforces our commitment to the Southampton area. The facilities are outstanding and the team and our customers are delighted.’

He paid tribute to Eastleigh Borough Council, which he said had been ‘brilliant to work with’ during the design and build process, adding: ‘The investment we’ve made here is very much part of our long-term expansion plans – what we’ve created is truly state of the art and something we’re incredibly proud of.’

Vincze commented: ‘This is Hendy’s fourth Nissan site – it’s fresh, modern and new and showcases our eye-catching new retail concept to great effect.

‘Hendy Group is very important to us as a strategic partner. They represent Nissan in key locations and are well known for their excellent customer service and attention to detail.’

Hughes said the site’s modern and well-equipped workshop was hugely impressive and, like the showroom itself, had been extremely busy since opening.

‘We’ve settled in really well. We have seen good footfall already and the number of inquiries is growing all the time, so we are feeling super-positive about the future.’

As well as the Eastleigh site, Hendy operates Nissan dealerships in Crawley, Bournemouth and Salisbury.

Pictured at top from left are Paul Hendy, Andrew Humberstone and Csaba Vincze at the new Hendy Nissan Southampton dealership