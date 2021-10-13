Nissan launches ‘one-stop shop’ finance offer for electric car buyers

Nissan is offering electric car buyers their vehicle, a home charger and standard home installation as part of a new ‘one-stop shop’ finance offer.

Designed for ultimate customer convenience, it is being offered by Nissan dealers as part of a typical three or four year HP or PCP agreement on Leaf and e-NV200 models.

The Japanese manufacturer has been working with two leading EV chargepoint providers – Pod Point and E.ON – in order to make the offer possible.

The finance offer is available at 0 per cent APR with when buying a Leaf 40kWh Acenta.

Frank Oldfield, energy services manager at Nissan GB, said: ‘Wherever possible, we want to try and reduce the complexity for customers new to electric motoring and make their transition to zero emissions motoring as easy as possible.

‘With this Nissan finance package, you can secure a fantastic electric car, choose from a range of 7kW chargers, and have it efficiently installed at home, all for one single monthly payment.’

The home chargers will use dedicated EV technology to reduce charging times and manage when and for how long a vehicle is charged.

It is hoped it will lead to Nissan’s electric vehicles being even more cost efficient, by ensuring the vehicle is charged when electricity costs are lower, such as overnight.

Erik Fairbairn, CEO and founder, of Pod Point said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Nissan and our continued partnership is testament to the reliability and ease of use of Pod Point’s smart charging points as well as our dedication to outstanding customer service.’

David Butters, head of E.ON’s EV charging solutions division known as E.ON Drive, aded: ‘As electric vehicles become the new normal in our transition to a zero-carbon future, we need to ensure drivers can recharge their batteries in the way most convenient to them.

‘We’re already working to provide our customers with personalised and sustainable energy solutions that meet their needs, and we’re now delighted to be able to offer Nissan drivers a home EV charger to keep them on the road to cleaner air and a more sustainable future.’

Nissan has sold over half a million examples of its popular Leaf, since it was launched around the world ten years ago.

It offers two battery sizes are available – a 40kWh version, which can travel up to 168 miles on a single charge, and the longer range 62kWh model, capable of driving up to 239 miles.

The 40kWh LEAF is priced from £25,995, with the longer range LEAF e+ 62kWh model available from £30,445.