Nissan names its Dealer Ambassador of the Year with winner praised for ‘consistently excellent customer care’

Nissan has named Melanie Hayes as its Dealer Ambassador of the Year after a tightly-fought contest.

Hayes, Motability Service Specialist at Bristol Street Motors Nissan Ilkeston beat off tough competition from the network of around 140 Nissan dealerships across the country to scoop the prestigious prize.

She also celebrated picking up a second award as Dealer Ambassador for Quarter Four in recognition of her ‘consistently excellent customer care’ and ‘great attention to detail’.

The winner was nominated by Mark Boot, aftersales manager at her Derby Road dealership, who praised her personality, enthusiasm and determination to deliver a great service to all their customers.

She also won praise for helping out in a number of different job roles at short notice to cover sickness and holidays – always with a smile on her face.

Throughout the year, Melanie and her teammates have received positive comments from their customers. One comment read: ‘Melanie and her colleagues were helpful and professional. They kept us informed every step of the way.’

Another customer wrote: ‘The service department at Nissan Ilkeston is a shining example, epitomising the Nissan brand; all the colleagues have excellent customer service skills – from Mark, the service manager who has the hands-on approach, not hiding behind a desk, to Darren who deals with customers in a courteous, professional manner, no matter what the pressure, through to the technicians and Melanie, who rings you before the appointment to make sure you are aware of everything that is going to happen.

‘This branch needs Nissan recognition, especially the colleagues who make it.’

James Ashley, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Nissan Ilkeston, said: ‘I am very proud of the whole team who always go out of their way to make the customer experience a fantastic one.

‘Melanie is a shining example of this and thoroughly deserves this award. Congratulations, Melanie!’

Reacting to the win, Hayes said: ‘I am delighted and shocked to be given this award. I naturally like people and always want to give them friendly and professional service.

‘The whole team here at Bristol Street Motors Ilkeston Nissan are focused on this, and it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts. Thank you to Mark and to Nissan!

In recognition of her achievement, Melanie was awarded 2,000 Nissan N-GAGE points – equivalent to £2,000 – as well as being given a special Dealer Ambassador email signature and logo to use.

She was presented with her certificates by Chris Marsh, Nissan GB aftersales director during a ceremony at the dealership.

Marsh praised the excellent levels of customer service delivered by Melanie and her colleagues and said: ‘I want to say thank you to everyone for the contribution that you’re making. Many congratulations, Melanie – this award is richly deserved and keep up the good work!’