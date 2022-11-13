Nissan offers £200 home charger discount on new and used EVs

Nissan is offering EV buyers £200 off the cost of a smart home charger and installing the device.

The offer is available to UK customers who use Nissan Finance to buy new and Nissan Intelligent Choice used EVs via the manufacturer’s UK dealer network.

It lets them spread the cost of the new charger across their regular monthly vehicle payments.

Nissan said the discount was worth up to 20 per cent, taking the cost down to £874 or less each including VAT.

The chargers have a capacity of up to 7.4kW and can fully charge an EV in a third of the time it’d take using a three-pin-plug charging cable, says Nissan.

The offer is being run in conjunction with E.ON Drive and Pod Point until the end of the year and is available to customers buying their vehicle via a PCP or HP agreement.

Frank Oldfield, energy services and integration manager at Nissan Motor (GB), said: ‘We’re doing our utmost to help people go electric, and this offer enables the cost to be integrated into monthly electric vehicle lease payments and spread over a period of up to four years.

‘Optimally, what you need to have at home for maximum convenience is a 7kW charger, which should be installed on a dedicated circuit, such as the ones available via our fantastic end-of-year offer.’