Nissan reveals pricing for rebranded Interstar and Primastar vans

  • Nissan announces prices for rebranded Interstar and Primastar vans
  • Primastar will start at £24,990 with Interstar available from £26,990
  • Boss says models will ‘continue to support business owners’ for years to come

Time 3 mins ago

Nissan has revealed the pricing structure for its new Interstar and Primastar vans, with base models starting at £24,990

The Japanese firm has rebranded its old NV400 large van as the Interstar, while the NV300 gets a new Primastar badge.

When the rebrand was announced in September, Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV and corporate sales director at Nissan Europe, said: ‘By introducing the all-star LCV line-up, Nissan will continue to support business owners, today and for years to come.

‘With versatile conversion options the refreshed offering provides a solution to many business challenges.’

Nissan has announced that the Primastar will start at £24,990, while the Interstar is available from £26,990, both excluding VAT.

The Primastar, like the NV300, is available in a variety of body types, lengths and heights with all versions getting a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, as well as five years’ roadside assistance.

The entry-level Visia trim receives DAB radio, alarm, cruise control and LED front headlights.

The top-spec Tekna+, meanwhile, costs from £28,240 and boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and extensive driver assistance equipment.

Nissan Interstar in a warehouse

The Interstar, meanwhile, has the same trim levels, with its standard equipment on top of that found in the Primastar including a one-touch driver’s window, soundproofing on the bulkhead and a 12V socket in the load compartment.

Meanwhile, top-spec Tekna+ versions start at £29,540 and include a seven-inch infotainment display with sat nav and smartphone integration and upgraded driver assistance technology.

Interstar models can be factory-converted as dropside single or double cab, or as a chassis single or double cab as well as a platform cab, depending on the buyer’s requirements.

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

