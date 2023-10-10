Nissan sales controller celebrates 25 years long service with FJ Chalke

A sales controller at F J Chalke is celebrating 25 years service with the Somerset based dealer group.

Dan Cook, 44, has worked at the Wincanton Nissan branch since 1998 when he began as a valeter.

Three years later he was given a trainee sales executive role and from there he worked his way through the ranks.

He now works within a team of three in the retail sales team at the dealership.

Cook, pictured above right with managing director Steve Fowler, commented: ‘The cars have changed beyond all recognition and the technology available these days is incredible.

‘Ariya in particular is a truly special car and I’d have to say it’s my pick of the range.’

The father-of-two was presented a special certificate to mark a quarter century working with the business.

It was presented Fowler, who himself completed 25 years at FJ Chalke last year.

He added: ‘Colleagues such as Dan are invaluable to our business and the relationships they forge with customers over the years are the bedrock on which our success depends.

‘We have many team members who have been with us a long time and we’re grateful for their loyalty.

‘I’d like to congratulate Dan on his 25 years with the company and wish him all the very best for the future.’