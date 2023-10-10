Log in
Dan Cook (right) & Steve Fowler (1)Dan Cook (right) & Steve Fowler (1)

News

Nissan sales controller celebrates 25 years long service with FJ Chalke

  • Dan Cook has completed 25 years working for dealer group FJ Chalke
  • He began as a valeter but worked his way up through the ranks
  • MD Steve Fowler handed over a certificate for his long service
Time 12:29 pm, October 10, 2023

A sales controller at F J Chalke is celebrating 25 years service with the Somerset based dealer group.

Dan Cook, 44, has worked at the Wincanton Nissan branch since 1998 when he began as a valeter.

Three years later he was given a trainee sales executive role and from there he worked his way through the ranks.

He now works within a team of three in the retail sales team at the dealership.

Cook, pictured above right with managing director Steve Fowler, commented: ‘The cars have changed beyond all recognition and the technology available these days is incredible.

‘Ariya in particular is a truly special car and I’d have to say it’s my pick of the range.’

The father-of-two was presented a special certificate to mark a quarter century working with the business.

It was presented Fowler, who himself completed 25 years at FJ Chalke last year.

He added: ‘Colleagues such as Dan are invaluable to our business and the relationships they forge with customers over the years are the bedrock on which our success depends.

‘We have many team members who have been with us a long time and we’re grateful for their loyalty.

‘I’d like to congratulate Dan on his 25 years with the company and wish him all the very best for the future.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

