Nissan tops UK car manufacturing league for 2023 in stellar year for production

Nissan shone in the UK manufacturing charts last year as UK Auto saw its best year for production since before the pandemic.

Figures released today by the SMMT show that 905,117 cars and 120,357 commercial vehicles (CVs) were produced.

The combined total of 1,025,474 was a 17% rise in output on 2022 and the first time it has topped a million since 2019, when 1,303,135 cars and 78,270 CVs were made.

The SMMT said the easing of pandemic-related challenges that included microchip shortages and lockdowns as well as increasing electrified model production combined to drive annual output up.

UK production of battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles surged to 346,451 units – up 48% on the 234,089 figure of the year before to account for almost two-fifths (38.3%) of overall output.

Overall, UK car production rose by 16.8% in 2023 – its best growth rate since 2010, said the SMMT – with the total retail value of all models made coming in at more than £50bn.

A strong December performance for car manufacturing – up 20.7% year on year from 51,168 to 61,768 – helped round off a positive year, added the industry body.

Nissan was top among the manufacturers in 2023, with 324,893 Jukes, Leafs and Qashqais made at its Sunderland plant – a whopping 36.3% increase on the 238,329 it made in 2022.

JLR took second place with 238,422 vehicles produced at its factories in Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull. That was up by 17.6% on 2022’s 202,788 units.

Mini saw a 0.7% dip in production from 186,222 to 184,996 at its Oxford plant, but that was still enough to make it the third most productive manufacturer.

It was followed by Toyota with 122,193 vehicles – including Suzuki cars – manufactured at its Burnaston site. That was up by 15.7% from 105,590 in 2022.

Crewe-based Bentley, meanwhile, which last week reported an 11% drop in global sales in 2023, produced 2,780 fewer vehicles – a 17.8% decrease from 15,639 to 12,859.

Most of the cars that were made went overseas, with 713,870 exports as opposed to the 191,247 that remained at home.

Year on year, exports rose by 17.6% from 606,838 versus a 13.7% rise in output from 168,176 for the British market.

The EU was still the largest global market by far, taking 60.3% of exports, with shipments up by almost a quarter (23.2%) to 430,411 units.

The US was the next biggest destination with a 10.3% share of exports (73,571 units), followed by China with 7.2% (51,202 units), although exports to both actually slipped by 9.1% and 2.7% respectively.

Turkey, however, saw exports surge by a whopping 223.8% to 27,346 units, making it the UK’s fourth biggest global market ahead of Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, the UAE and Switzerland.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Receding supply chain challenges, new model introductions and a massive £23.7bn of investment put UK vehicle production firmly back on track in 2023.

‘Industry will now focus on the delivery of these commitments, transitioning the sector at pace to electric and scaling up the supply chain.

‘With global competition as fierce as it has ever been and amid escalating geopolitical tensions, both government and industry must remain singularly focused on competitiveness, with all the jobs and growth this will bring.

‘We are in a much better position than a year ago, but the challenges are unrelenting.’