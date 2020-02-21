North-east Skoda dealership has new owners

A FAMILY-run Skoda dealership in Northumberland has changed hands.

The Silbury Skoda site in Cramlington, which has been operational since 2006, has been acquired by the Pulman Group.

Pulman has also welcomed all 28 staff members to the Pulman family, taking the total number of colleagues past the 250 mark.

Although Cramlington is a new catchment area for the group, Pulman has been well-established across Durham and Sunderland for the past 22 years.

Pulman’s award-winning experience of being a top Skoda retailer – the company also represents the Czech brand in Durham – provides a fantastic platform to launch the new showroom.

Managing director Ian Buckle said: ‘We knew this business was a fantastic fit to our family-run business here in the north-east.

‘The culture we have found further confirms our confidence to invest and grow it to new levels.

‘We fully expect Pulman Skoda Cramlington to benefit hugely from our group support functions and allow the customer-focused teams to deliver a fantastic Pulman experience.’

Pulman Group has been a family-run retailer since 1998 and now has five sites across the north-east: Pulman Volkswagen (Durham and Sunderland); Pulman Seat and Cupra (Sunderland) and Pulman Skoda (Durham and Cramlington).

