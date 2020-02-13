Rainworth Skoda sets new record at awards ceremony

RAINWORTH Skoda is celebrating scooping the top two slots at the manufacturer’s UK Retailer of the Year awards – a first for a retail group in the network.

The prestigious annual awards – held this year at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire – highlight the hard work and dedication of the Skoda network, and with 128 retailers across the UK and Northern Ireland, competition was fierce in the 10 categories.

Rainworth Skoda Sheffield took the first spot, with Rainworth Skoda Mansfield securing second place – an unmatched record for any retailer in the network. The award is based on performance throughout the year, taking into account elements including sales, aftersales and customer satisfaction. Henrys (Glasgow North) claimed third place.

John French, head of sales operations for Skoda UK, said: ‘The retailers form the backbone of our business, and during a challenging 12 months for the industry as a whole, they were able to grow our sales volume and market share while continuing to deliver fantastic service.

‘I extend my congratulations to the whole network for their ongoing dedication and applaud Rainworth Skoda on their success.’

The category winners were as follows:

Marketing – Henrys (Glasgow North)

Customer Experience – Des Winks Skoda

People Excellence – Wings of Peterborough

Used Vehicle Sales – RRG Skoda (Rochdale)

Skoda Finance – Heritage Skoda (Yeovil)

Fleet Sales – Johnsons Skoda (Birmingham)

Most Improved Retailer – Winchester Motor Company

Digital Experience – Wings of Peterborough

Service & Parts – RRG Skoda (Bolton)

Sales – Rainworth Skoda (Sheffield)

Pictured are the triumphant Rainworth Skoda Sheffield team

