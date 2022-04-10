Log in
Norton Way opens CarverseNorton Way opens Carverse

News

Norton Way launches Carverse supermarket site that ‘reimagines’ the used car buying experience

  • Norton Way opens new Carverse brand in Knebworth
  • The used car supermarket is the first exclusively used car site for the group
  • Its showroom is focussed on offering premium experience for used car buyers

Dealer group Norton Way has launched a new used car supermarket called Carverse in Knebworth and says it is reimagining the buying experience.

The new dealership has been designed to offer a comfortable and premium feel to the used car buying experience.

Meanwhile the accompanying slick website gives car buyers the option to reserve or buy online, organise their finance or examine the cars in detail before visiting the dealership.

The group said on Facebook: ‘We’re pleased to announce that we are officially open! If you’re local to Knebworth, Hertfordshire come down for a sneak peak of our beautiful used car showroom.’

The showroom on London Road officially opened on April 1st and is now welcoming customers in.

It added: ‘Carverse is a brand-new vehicle dealership with a completely reimagined car shopping experience.

‘We believe that the car-buying process should be simple, entertaining, and completely digital.’
Norton Way has 13 dealerships including the new Carverse site, with the majority representing Honda in London and the surrounding areas.

This is the latest in a range of dealer groups launching separate used car brands in response to the market’s boom, with Peter Vardy, Pendragon and Inchcape and more also making this move.

Picture credit: Norton Way/Facebook

 

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

