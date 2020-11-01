Here are the headlines on Sunday, November 1

Dealers should remain open, claim leaders

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes took to Twitter to declare car showrooms must remain open as the government announced another lockdown starting on Thursday.

His tweet was met with agreement from listed car dealer bosses, including Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors. He replied saying ‘he totally agreed’ and added that ‘some businesses will be in the balance on the decision’.

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Marshall Motor Group also chipped in, replying to Hawes he said: ‘Totally agree. How can garden centres be allowed to open and not retailers with all that space?’

Boris Johnson faces criticism for not acting faster

Boris Johnson announced a four-week national lockdown in England in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, amid criticism that his delay in imposing restrictions will have a ‘very real’ human cost.

The Prime Minister rejected calls last month for a short, sharp shutdown – but after local restrictions failed to sufficiently reduce infections, he was forced to tell the country once again to stay at home.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will close from Thursday until December 2 across England, with furlough payments at 80 per cent extended for the duration of the new restrictions.

Firms urge government to sort out test and trace system

The government needs to sort out the test and trace system because the welcomed extension to the furlough scheme is just a short-term fix, business leaders have said.

British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall described the new restrictions as ‘a devastating blow’ to business communities.

While Jonathan Geldart, the director general of the Institute of Directors, added the new restrictions would inflict ‘great strain on an already fragile business community’, but the extending of the furlough scheme would be a relief to many firms.

Further support for mortgage borrowers

The window for home owners to ask for mortgage payment holidays is set to be extended, as part of support measures as lockdown restrictions are tightened.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it will propose updates on November 2 to its guidance on supporting mortgage borrowers.

To help those financially affected by coronavirus, the FCA will propose that mortgage borrowers who have not yet had a payment holiday can request one – potentially lasting for up to six months.

Travel firms warn of ‘complete shutdown’ with new rules

Travel firms have warned of a complete shutdown across the industry when England goes back into lockdown next week.

Travel and overnight stays in the UK and abroad will be restricted when the ‘stay home’ instruction comes into effect nationwide again from Thursday.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of Abta, said the rules ‘will mean a complete shutdown for travel businesses which have already been severely damaged by the pandemic’, but added ‘public health must come first’.

Strong winds continue

It will be a wet start this morning, with heavy rain and blustery winds for most, says the BBC. The rain will move away to the east, and it will turn dry for a time. However, further rain will arrive later from the west.

Tonight, rain will continue for most, however there will be drier periods in eastern areas accompanied by some clear spells. Winds will remain blustery, especially across the far north of Scotland.

Tomorrow will bring showers for many, most frequent in the west. In the east it will become drier, with some sunny spells later. Winds will be blustery in the south, but will weaken later.