As coronavirus cases across the country rise – and scientists warn half a million people are getting infected a week – a national lockdown could be imposed as soon as next week.

Newspapers are reporting today that a second lockdown could be introduced as soon as Wednesday.

The PM is said to have met the chancellor Rishi Sunak and the health secretary Matt Hancock yesterday as a crisis meeting was held over a second lockdown.

Johnson has so far resisted pressure from scientists and Labour to introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ to curb Covid-19 cases, but he is facing fresh calls after new data showed the extent of cases across England.

Here we look at what could happen and what it will mean to car dealers.

What is happening?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday a nationwide lockdown for England which could be introduced on Wednesday and last until December 1, according to The Times.

Earlier reports on Friday suggested Tier 4 restrictions would be imposed, putting half the country’s population into lockdown, but meetings between the PM, ministers and health experts decided on the need for a more stringent move.

A national lockdown still needs to be signed off on by Cabinet, but it appears likely to be approved.

What will happen in a national lockdown?

It is still to be finalised, but it is likely everything will be closed except essential shops and education facilities, which includes nurseries, schools and universities. Tougher measures for the most affected regions are also being considered.

Will car dealers be closed?

Most likely, yes. In Wales, the national lockdown closed car dealerships and they have been forced to operate a click and collect service or home deliveries.

In Wales, all but essential retail has been closed and people told not to travel long distances for click and collect.

Can car dealers survive this?

Yes! Car dealers have worked on a number of resilient measures to cope with lockdowns. It will be tough, but online sales helped many dealers stay afloat during the first lockdown.

Dealers have also built up their cash reserves after a bumper third quarter so will be in better financial positions than ever before. However, the longer it goes on the tougher it will get.

Car dealers told us this week that they are better prepared than ever for a second national lockdown.

Very disappointed to read in the papers about a potential proper lockdown. If proves correct, I am afraid it will do a lot more damage to society and economy than any benefit re Covid. @t4recovery shows there is an alternative, more balanced approach. — Robert Forrester (@vertumotors) October 31, 2020

What support is available to businesses in a second lockdown?

The furlough scheme ends today and will be replaced by the Job Support Scheme. We have summarised the key differences and what support will be available to pay your staff here. It is likely the chancellor will be forced to step in to offer businesses other financial help depending on the length of the lockdown.

Why has it come to this?

It has become clear in recent weeks that Covid-19 is now spreading faster than the worst predictions of scientists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey found cases ‘continued to rise steeply’ in the week ending October 23, with an estimated 568,100 people becoming infected.

Government scientists now believe at least 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 are occurring in England daily, and deaths could reach 500 per day within weeks.

They believe it is now too late for a two-week national circuit-breaker to have enough of an effect, that Tier 3 restrictions are not sufficient, and that a longer national lockdown is required to drive the reproduction number, or R value, of the virus below one.

The moves are also designed to address the problem of pressure on the nation’s hospitals to cope with a second wave.

A recent meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) found the rate of infections and hospital admissions was now ‘exceeding the reasonable worst case scenario planning levels’.

When will it end?

As ever, while the world waits for a vaccine, the idea is to return the country and economy to normal as soon as is feasible.

Professor Jeremy Farrar, an infectious diseases expert and Sage member, tweeted: ‘The sooner we get on top of the disease, reduce transmission, R<1, the sooner we can get our society back to normal and the economy back on track.’

Do nationwide lockdowns work?

It appears so. The UK, Italy, Spain and France imposed national lockdowns when badly hit by the first wave.

They were able to ease restrictions in early summer, including reopening travel involving countries on ‘safe’ lists, but this was followed by rises in cases in the late summer, which have now increased dramatically, bringing the push for the lockdowns to be reimposed.

it is thought the Eat Out To Help Out scheme had a big impact on driving infections up.

What about testing?

Plans to increase Britain’s testing capacity at least appear to be on track. Johnson promised this would reach 500,000 per day by the end of October, and latest figures show it has hit 480,000.

Pharmaceutical companies continue to work to find a vaccine.

While it is difficult to predict when one will be available, the head of the UK’s vaccine taskforce, Kate Bingham, this week told The Guardian there was a glimmer of hope one of the leading candidates could be approved by Christmas.