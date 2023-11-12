Nov 12: Cenotaph arrests; King to lead remembrance; Polestar goes public with 5 electric saloon

PM condemns ‘wholly unacceptable’ violence of far-right and ‘Hamas sympathisers’

Rishi Sunak has condemned ‘wholly unacceptable’ actions by both far-right groups and ‘Hamas sympathisers’ on the pro-Palestinian march, and put pressure on police by saying ‘all criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law’.

The Prime Minister said the ugly scenes in central London on Armistice Day ‘utterly disrespects’ the spirit of remembrance as police confirmed 126 arrests with nine officers injured.

Mr Sunak will meet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in the coming days to hold him ‘accountable’ for the handling of the disturbances.

King to lead Remembrance Sunday service at Cenotaph

The nation will fall silent on Sunday to honour those who died in conflict as the King leads a moving Remembrance Day service.

A two-minute silence will take place across the UK at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph in London, where a major policing operation remains in place after more than 120 arrests – mostly far-right counter-protesters – as a pro-Palestinian march was held on Armistice Day.

Calls for Sunak to sack Braverman mount as she is accused of spawning ‘hatred’

Rishi Sunak is facing intensifying calls to sack Suella Braverman for stoking tensions ahead of Armistice Day protests, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Home Secretary of spawning ‘hatred and distrust’.

Pressure mounted on Mrs Braverman amid scenes of far-right violence towards officers on Saturday, after she branded pro-Palestinian demonstrators ‘hate marchers’ and accused the police of bias for letting the rally go ahead.

Dozens of counter-protesters were arrested, including many trying to confront those participating in the march which Mr Sunak and Mrs Braverman had urged police to ban.

Gaza hospital runs out of fuel as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas

Israel’s prime minister rejected calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.

Israel has portrayed Shifa Hospital as Hamas’ main command post, saying militants were using civilians as human shields there and had set up elaborate bunkers underneath it, claims Hamas and Shifa staff deny.

In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in the combat zone of northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out.

