Long-standing Honda dealership closes after almost half a century of business in Herefordshire

A beloved Herefordshire Honda dealership has changed hands after the 46 years occupying a well-known local landmark.

Steels of Hereford has sold Honda vehicles from its city centre location since 1976 and in 1980 it took on the Honda franchise for the area.

This makes the firm one of the longest serving Honda dealers in the country and the longest established car dealer in Hereford.

It’s location, on Steels Corner, closed as Steels on November 6 but reopened under Spa Motors the following day and it will continue running the Honda franchise.

Posting on their website, Steels wrote: ‘After 46 years at Steels Corner Gerry, Richard and John are retiring and Steels of Hereford will close on Monday evening November 6, 2023.

‘We will miss our loyal customers, many of whom have become firm friends over the years.

‘We thank you all for your custom over nearly half a century and wish you well.’

It added: ‘Spa Motors, a small family owned group will be moving in on November 7, 2023, so a similar business will continue to operate on the site.

‘The phone numbers will remain the same and you will still see many familiar faces here.

‘All our departments, sales, service, after sales, bodyshop and parts are operating as normal.’

Image credit: Steels Corner/Google Maps