Nov 26: Defender to do Dakar; ‘Get Britain working’ plan; Judge me on growth, says Reeves

Government announces plans to ‘get Britain working again’

Places with the highest levels of joblessness will get extra NHS support as the government bids to ‘get Britain working again’.

Work and Pensions secretary Liz Kendall will announce the plans on Tuesday as part of wide-ranging reforms designed to tackle economic inactivity and deliver the Government’s promise to bring more than two million people back into work.

She said: ‘To get Britain growing, we need to get Britain working again. Our reforms will break down barriers to opportunity, help people to get into work and on at work, allow local leaders to boost jobs and growth, and give our children and young people the best opportunities to get on in life.’

Judge me on growth, says Reeves as she faces Budget backlash

Rachel Reeves urged business chiefs to judge her on her ability to deliver economic growth as she faced claims she was treating firms as a ‘cash cow’ by hiking taxes.

The chancellor acknowledged she had received a lot of ‘feedback’ over the Budget, which included £40bn of tax increases, but insisted no-one had presented a ‘credible alternative’ to her plan.

In an attempt to reassure firms she would not repeat the tax raid, Reeves told the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference the Budget had ‘wiped the slate clean’ and public services would now have to live within their means.

Google faces £7bn legal claim over search engine advertising

A £7bn legal claim against Google which accuses the tech giant of exploiting its dominant position in the search engine market can proceed to trial, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has ruled.

The multi-billion claim, brought by consumer rights campaigner Nikki Stopford, claims the US giant exploited its dominance in the search market to increase advertising costs, which were ultimately passed on to consumers.

The legal claim also accuses the company of abusing its position in the market by forcing mobile phone manufacturers who use Google’s Android operating system to pre-install apps for Google Search and the firm’s web browser, Chrome, on to handsets, and paying Apple to ensure that Google is the default search engine on its devices, including the iPhone.

Land Rover Defender will compete in Dakar rally

Land Rover had revealed that it will be entering into the 2026 season of the famous Dakar rally with a Defender.

The firm has undergone a partnership agreement that will supply a fleet of support vehicles for Dakar rally officials and VIP media from 2025 until 2028.

But, in the meantime, the company is undergoing work for an official Land Rover Defender Dakar rally car that will compete in one of the toughest rallies on earth – starting at the beginning of 2026. Further details on the car are yet to be announced.

No flood fears for drivers

The UK this week got a battering from Storm Bert affecting certain parts of the UK. However, a total of 55 per cent of drivers still weren’t concerned of flooding in their areas according to a survey by breakdown service company AA.

A total of 11,329 responses from AA members between November 12 and November 19 2024 were asked their opinion on some of the potential risks caused by the storm. In Wales, a total of 57 per cent of members were not concerned over potential flooding.

Out of the 11,000 members, 36 per cent said that they felt confident that there are sufficient flood defences to protect local roads while 23 per cent said they were confident that there are enough defences for rural roads, too.

The markets

The FTSE 100 has closed at its highest level for a month as it benefited from a strong opening on Wall Street.

London’s top index finished 29.60 points, or 0.36%, higher to end the day at 8,291.68.

The Cac 40 ended 0.03% higher for the day and the Dax index was up 0.45%. The pound was up 0.15% at 1.255 US dollars and down 0.35% at 1.197 euros.

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schaefer has warned that layoffs and plant closures in Germany are unavoidable to tackle overcapacity and costs. He stressed the need for swift restructuring within 3-4 years to remain competitive. Unions, opposing pay cuts and cost reductions, have called for strike action in December.

Jigcar, co-founded by Elliot Perks, aims to streamline car dealership logistics with its ai-powered platform. Unlike traditional tools, Jigcar moves vehicles and optimizes stock locations to cut costs and boost efficiency. Inspired by Cazoo experience, the system promises to transform dealership operations across the industry.

Jaguar’s Rawdon Glover has condemned the ‘vile hatred and intolerance’ directed at the brand’s new advert. While online critics, including Elon Musk, have voiced disapproval, Glover maintains that overall feedback to Jaguar’s rebranding has been positive, reflecting confidence in the company’s new vision.

Weather outlook

Today, many areas will experience dry conditions with sunny spells. However, scattered showers are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and some coastal regions of England and Wales. Later, it will become cloudier in the southwest.

Tonight, a band of rain will move into the southwest this evening, pushing across Wales and southern England overnight with brisk winds. The north will remain drier, with a patchy frost developing.