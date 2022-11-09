Nov 9: Sunak under pressure after Williamson quits; US Congress hangs in balance; Nursing union to strike; 100,000th Porsche Taycan

Sunak’s judgment questioned as Williamson quits over bullying claims

Rishi Sunak faces questions about his judgment as Sir Gavin Williamson quit the Cabinet after just a fortnight in office.

The prime minister will appear in the Commons to face MPs following the loss of his ally, who stood down after accepting that allegations about his conduct had become ‘a distraction’.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sunak could face pressure to explain why he gave Sir Gavin – who had already been sacked by Theresa May and Boris Johnson – a senior ministerial role despite being aware that he faced an investigation in relation to his behaviour.

Congress control hangs in balance amid wins by Democrats and Republicans

Control of Congress was hanging in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election focused on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights.

The outcome of races for House and Senate will determine the future of president Joe Biden’s agenda and serve as a referendum on his administration as the nation reels from record-high inflation and concerns over the direction of the country.

Republican control of the House would likely trigger a round of investigations into Biden and his family, while a GOP Senate takeover would hobble the president’s ability to make judicial appointments.

Nursing union expected to announce first UK-wide strike in 106-year history

The union which represents close to half a million nurses across the UK is expected to announce its first UK-wide strike action in its 106-year history.

More than 300,000 members were urged by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) to vote for strike action in the union’s biggest strike ballot – the results of which will be released on Wednesday.

In the lead up to results, the government said it has contingency plans for dealing with any industrial action by nurses amid the growing threat of widespread strikes in the NHS.

Food and drink prices to rise higher, grocery forecaster warns

Food and drink prices could rise even higher than previously expected – with meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy and bread seeing the biggest increases, a new forecast has suggested.

The rate of food price inflation will reach a peak year-on-year of between 17 per cent and 19 per cent in early 2023, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) said. This is up from its previous forecast of a peak of between 14 per cent and 16 per cent.

The latest predicted rise was described as a ‘fairly daunting prospect’ by James Walton, chief economist at the grocery insight provider. He told MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee that it is not just the poorest households struggling with rising prices.

Met vows to ‘bring to justice’ Just Stop Oil protesters causing M25 disruption

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has said the force is ‘determined to bring to justice’ Just Stop Oil protesters who cause disruption on the M25 after 16 arrests were made on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner Matt Twist said operations launched in response to the activists ‘come at a cost’, and police officers could otherwise be dealing with violent crime and safeguarding.

Just Stop Oil said ‘approximately 15’ of its supporters climbed on to overhead gantries in ‘multiple locations’ on the UK’s busiest motorway from 7am on Tuesday, causing police to halt traffic. The Metropolitan Police said 16 protesters were arrested in a joint operation with neighbouring forces – including Essex Police, Surrey Police and Kent Police.

Porsche produces its 100,000th Taycan EV

Porsche has announced that the 100,000th Taycan has rolled off its production line as the electric model continues to be a huge success.

Production of the Taycan started at the brand’s Zuffenhausen ‘sports car factory’ in Germany in 2019, where this EV is produced alongside Porsche’s renowned 911 and 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models.

Despite full production only commencing at the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, Porsche has already clocked up the milestone, with the 100,000th Taycan being a flagship Turbo S version painted in Neptune Blue, destined for a British customer. The UK is the third biggest global market for the Taycan, only behind the US and China.

Britannia ranked UK’s worst hotel chain for 10th consecutive year

Britannia has been ranked the UK’s worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year.

The company’s hotels rated just two stars out of five for categories such as cleanliness, bed comfort and value for money in the annual survey by consumer group Which?.

It received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56 per cent. The joint second worst hotel chains were Mercure and Jurys Inn/Leonardo, which both scored 58 per cent. The ranking was topped by Premier Inn, with 78 per cent.

Carry On star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Leslie Phillips, famed for starring in the Carry On films, has died at the age of 98.

The veteran actor, who died on Monday, spent eight decades in the spotlight and became well known for his suggestive catchphrases which included ‘Ding dong’, ‘Well, hello’ and ‘I say!’. Phillips died ‘peacefully in his sleep’ on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.

He starred in over 200 films, TV dramas and radio shows, and aside from comedy films, he appeared in more dramatic roles including a Bafta-nominated turn opposite Peter O’Toole in 2006’s Venus. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films.

Tuesday also saw the deaths of Eastenders star Bill Treacher (92 years old) and Last Of The Summer Wine actor Tom Own (73 years old).

Weather outlook

A dry and bright start for most today, reports BBC Weather. Showers may develop in western and northern areas. A breezy day.

Cloud will build tonight leading to showers in most places, although the far south of England might escape this.