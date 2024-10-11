Oct 11: Sales slump at Ikea UK; Sue Gray to miss key meeting; Classic AC Ace returns

Reynolds: New workers’ rights law sets out ‘modern and fair vision for future’

The government has published its plans for workers’ rights, describing them as the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Employment Rights Bill will raise the minimum floor of employment rights, raise living standards across the country and provide better support for those businesses which are engaged in good practices.

In a statement, he said: ‘This is a comprehensive Bill which, once implemented, will represent the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation.’ And he added: ‘This is a pro-worker, pro-business plan. The government will tackle head-on the issues within the UK labour market that are holding Britain back.’

Sales slump at Ikea UK as prices cut to attract more shoppers

Ikea UK has revealed a slump in sales for the past year as under-pressure shoppers held off buying bigger-ticket items.

The UK arm of the Swedish homeware giant said the fall was also partly driven by price reductions to keep attracting customers hit hard by the higher cost of living.

The company revealed that retail sales dropped by 6.8% to £2.3bn for the year to August, compared with the previous financial year. Ikea linked the drop to a ‘strategic decision to prioritise affordability’ as it invested more than £117m into lowering prices over the year.

AC Ace returns as modern incarnation of classic roadster

AC Cars has returned with a lightweight reincarnation of the original AC Ace and Ace Bristol.

Set to arrive with customers in summer 2025 – and with orders open now – the modern AC Ace is inspired by one of the most recognisable British roadsters of all time.

It’s powered by a 2.3-litre Ford-sourced EcoBoost engine, which develops ‘in excess’ of 300bhp and is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. The styling is a copy of the last Ace model (before it became a Cobra) and its built using ‘modern construction methods’. No pricing has been revealed, though customers are able to enquire and place a deposit on a new vehicle if they want to be first in line to get the keys to one.

The markets

Global stocks moved lower on Thursday as investors digested new data coming from the US economy.

London’s FTSE 100 was down 6.01 points, or 0.07%, to close at 8,237.73, with housebuilders among the stocks dragging on the index.

In New York, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both down about 0.2% by the time European markets closed. In Paris, the Cac 40 was down 0.24% and in Frankfurt, the Dax closed 0.25% lower.

Sue Gray will miss key meeting of regional leaders to take ‘short break’

Sir Keir Starmer’s embattled former chief of staff Sue Gray will miss a meeting of regional leaders seen as key to her new role as she takes a break before returning to work, it is understood.

The prime minister will on Friday convene metro mayors and first ministers of devolved administrations for the first gathering of his Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland.

However, Gray, whose new position as ‘envoy to the nations and regions’ was confirmed on Sunday after weeks of turmoil behind the scenes in Number 10, will be a notable absence as she takes a brief hiatus before changing jobs.

One person is dead and 12 are trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

One person was killed and officials were working to rescue 12 others trapped deep beneath the surface of a former Colorado gold mine after an elevator malfunctioned at the tourist site, authorities said.

The elevator descending into the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek had a mechanical problem around 500 feet (152 metres) beneath the surface, creating a ‘severe danger for the participants’ and one person was killed, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said at a press conference.

Twelve people were still at the bottom of the mine, about 1,000 feet (305 metres) beneath the surface. They were safe and in communication with authorities, said Mikesell. Rescuers were working to get the elevator back online.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Chorley Group reported a £983,000 pre-tax loss in 2023 despite record turnover of £281.4m. Negative factors like falling used car values and rising interest rates impacted the second half of the year. Directors expect profitability to return in 2024.

Volkswagen has unveiled the Tayron, a stretched seven-seat SUV replacing the Tiguan Allspace. Positioned between the Tiguan and Touareg, it offers petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options, advanced tech, and more boot space. Orders begin early next year.

Tributes have poured in for Ratan Tata, former Tata Motors chairman, who has died at the age of 86. He led the company from 1991 to 2012, expanding its global presence, acquiring JLR, and developing the Tata Nano. He was renowned for his philanthropy and visionary leadership.

Weather

A largely dry and clear day with bright spells, reports BBC Weather, although it’ll be a little chilly and some cloud will push into southern England towards the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 13 degrees.

Earlier cloud in the south will push into central areas tonight, leaving southern parts clear. Northern Scotland will have some showery rain – wintry at times.