Legendary former Tata boss who oversaw JLR acquisition passes away at age of 86

Tributes have been flooding in to former Tata Motors boss, Ratan Tata, who has passed away at the age of 86.

Tata took over from his father – J.R.D. Tata – as chairman of the company back in 1991, and oversaw operations for a whopping 21 years.

By the time he stood down in 2012, the company was a global conglomerate with with profits more than 50 times higher than when he took over.

The Indian businessman was also instrumental in the firm’s acquisition of JLR back in 2008 as well as the development of the famous Tata Nano car.

In response to his passing JLR said it was ‘profoundly saddened’ by the news as it paid tribute to his ‘singular vision’.

Adrian Mardell, CEO of JLR, said: ‘The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual.

‘It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.

‘Mr. Tata led us on an extraordinary journey. He inspired incredible new chapters in our history. Under his generous and trusting guidance, we have felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story.

‘On behalf of everyone at JLR, I would like to offer our sincerest thanks for his remarkable leadership.’

Away from business, Tata was known for his extensive philanthropy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined tributes to an ‘extraordinary human being”.

He said: ‘Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

‘He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom.

‘He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.’

My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained… pic.twitter.com/feBhAFUIom — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds added: ‘He was truly a titan of the business world and someone who played a huge role in shaping British industry.

‘My thoughts and prayers are with his friends, family and everyone in the Tata Group.’

As well as JLR, Tata’s period at the helm saw his group acquire some of the world’s biggest brands, including Tetley Tea in the year 2000.

The outfit’s current boss says that throughout his period in charge, Tata had an ‘unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation’.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, said:’It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

‘For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example.

‘With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass.

‘Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions.

‘From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction.

‘On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed.’

Main image: ©Tata