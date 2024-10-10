Volkswagen replaces Tiguan Allspace seven-seat SUV with new Tayron

Volkswagen has shown off its replacement for the Tiguan Allspace seven-seat SUV – the Tayron.

The German brand’s newest model wears a name that’ll be unfamiliar to British buyers, but has been used on an SUV for the Chinese market for the past few years.

It now adorns what is effectively a stretched Tiguan, and, as such, sits between the new Tiguan and recently refreshed Touareg in Volkswagen’s SUV line-up.

The Tayron is 231mm longer than the Tiguan and gets an extra 198 litres of boot space. Its larger dimensions allow an extra pair of rear seats, making it a seven-seater, although a five-seat model will also be available.

Engine choices comprise a 1.5-litre turbo petrol mild-hybrid, with 148bhp and front-wheel drive. A 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 201bhp and 261bhp will also be offered, and there’s the choice of front- and four-wheel drive.

As with the Tiguan, the Tayron also gets diesel power. It’s a 2.0-litre unit with 148bhp for the front-wheel drive model, and 190bhp for the four-wheel drive.

Topping the range will be two plug-in hybrids. It matches a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to give front-wheel drive, and there’s the choice of 201bhp or 268bhp. Both versions can manage more than 62 miles of electric range, but they only get five seats due to the placement of the 19.7kWh battery pack.

Inside, the Tayron gets Volkswagen’s latest 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro display and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 15-inch screen is available as an option.

Three trims – Life, Elegance and R-Line – will be available, but VW has yet to confirm prices. Order books will open at the beginning of next year.