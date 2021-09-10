One of UK’s largest independent car supermarkets opens showroom after securing Santander funding

One of the UK’s biggest independent car supermarkets has opened a new showroom and is hiring 20 new members of staff after securing investment from Santander.

The Car Sales Company Bury secured a £1.7m funding package with Santander UK to acquire the new showroom and refinance its existing premises in.

The new site has already become the family-run business’ main car showroom for customers, while its existing property will be primarily used for preparing vehicles and servicing online customers.

Most of the 20 additional staff will be based in the new car showroom. Its latest hires bring its total number of staff to 60.

Over the past three years, the company’s annual turnover has grown by 150 per cent to £25m.

The firm anticipates its latest expansion will help double its turnover in the next year.

Its online sales have increased significantly during the pandemic, growing from 5 per cent of its sales prior to the pandemic to 40 per cent currently.

Faisal Abbas, the group’s managing director, said: ‘Acquiring our new showroom and being able to take on more employees puts our business in a position to grow our turnover strongly in the coming months.

‘Santander UK’s funding has been a huge support to us, putting us on track to achieve our business aspirations over the coming year and beyond.’

Luke Rowbotham, relationship director at Santander UK, added: ‘We are delighted to be supporting The Car Sales Company Bury to purchase its additional showroom and bring new jobs into the local area.

‘This is a family business that started out small and is rapidly growing into an exciting company competing nationally, as well as being a great local employer.’