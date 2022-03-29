Online used electric car searches treble in 12 months, according to new data

Used electric car online search volumes have trebled in 12 months, according to the latest data from iVendi.

Each year the company sees more than nine million searches for used cars, and this has increased for EVs from 0.53 per cent a year ago to 1.53 per cent today.

Rob Severs, senior VP of product and insight at iVendi, said: ‘Electric vehicles remain a relatively small part of the used car sector with only very low volumes available but our figures show that interest is growing at a pace.

‘Search terms tend to remain fairly consistent over time and big shifts are quite rare so, although this represents just 1.34 per cent of all searches, it is a somewhat sizeable shift and one that very much indicates the future direction of the market.’

In response to this increase in search volume, iVendi has now added a range of terms to its search function.

This means shoppers can now search for phrases such as ‘medium range electric saloon’ or ‘BEV panel van up to 100 mile range’ and receive accurate stock results.

He added: ‘With car buyers becoming both more curious and more informed about EVs of all kinds, we believe that now is very much the right moment to be introducing this enhancement.

‘We’ve worked hard to ensure that the intuitive phrases that our search engine recognises will closely match consumer use of the same language, although this is a fast-moving area and it will need to be continually modified.’