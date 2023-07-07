Onto said to be facing administration after losing financial backing from Legal & General

Electric car subscription service Onto is facing possible administration after Legal & General said it wouldn’t be giving it rescue cash.

Onto was given the crushing news by the financial services group this week, according to Sky News. It’s believed that L&G ploughed £22.5m into the company over the past couple of months, following a $60m (circa £47m) funding round 12 months ago.

At the time, L&G was reported as saying Onto was ‘an ambitious company with a talented management team that will play a vital role in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles’.

But it’s now believed L&G’s decision has led to restructuring firm AlixPartners making contingency plans for a potential administration.

It’s unclear how much more money Onto needs, but according to Sky News it’s believed to be ‘substantial’.

Onto is said to have ‘sizeable debt facilities’ with various lenders, but Sky News said it was unknown if Onto CEO Rob Jolly was working on alternative plans for funding.

It’s believed Onto has been hit by the falling prices of EVs, as its borrowings are secured against its fleet.

Onto offers subscribers cars from a number of manufacturers, such as Audi, Tesla, Fiat, Renault, Peugeot, DS, Citroen, Hyundai and Vauxhall.

It doesn’t tie customers to three-year contracts but instead lets them decide each month if they want to continue with their vehicle, swap it or stop.

L&G hasn’t commented on the matter.