Vauxhall provides 700 EVs for Onto electric car subscription service

  • Major fleet deal involves hundreds of Corsa-e and Mokka-e cars
  • Aim is to make the switch to electric flexible and hassle-free
  • Both vehicles offer a range of more than 200 miles

Time 1 day ago

Vauxhall has struck a partnership with electric car subscription service Onto to provide 700 Corsa-e and Mokka-e cars for its fleet.

The cars – in Elite Premium trim – are available to book now for delivery from March and April respectively following the major fleet deal for the manufacturer.

Onto CEO and co-founder Rob Jolly said: ‘The Vauxhall team has a great commitment to expanding the range of electric cars in its fleet, which is fantastic for the industry.

‘Introducing the award-winning Mokka-e and Corsa-e to our fleet will further drive our mission to offer a flexible way for people to join the electric car revolution.’

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Onto customers will be able to experience two of our fully electric models, the Corsa-e and Mokka-e.

‘I’m sure they will prove very popular and customers will enjoy their striking designs, impressive technology and WLTP range of over 200 miles.

‘Our aim is to democratise access to electric vehicles, so partnering with Onto is a great way for more drivers to be able to experience the benefits of driving electric.’

Vauxhall plans on offering an electrified variant across all its model line-up by 2024 and says it will have a fully electric vehicle range by 2028.

Onto said its all-inclusive car subscription service now has more than 5,500 active subscribers.

The monthly fee covers insurance, 750 miles per month, servicing and maintenance, with public charging at more than 12,000 points included as well.

Watch our video above to see how the subscription service works.

