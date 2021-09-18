Osprey announces introduction of 150 high-powered EV charging hubs

Osprey Charging has announced plans introduce 150 high-powered electric vehicle changing hubs across the UK over the next four years.

The firm will be installing a total of 1,500 150-175kW rapid chargers along A-roads and close to motorways.

It has committed a whopping £75m to the rollout, which will use the latest technology from energy firm Kempower to host multiple rapid chargers at a single site without having to compromise on charging power.

Bosses say the time is right to expand the company’s network with the EV market seeing a huge boom in sales in the past 12 months.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: ‘The EV market is booming, with sales up over 117 per cent year-on-year and EV adoption continuing to grow exponentially.

‘In less than nine years’ time, buying a new petrol or diesel car will be impossible, so it’s crucial that public charging infrastructure stays ahead of the curve.

‘Through this rollout we will make charging anxiety a thing of the past. High-powered, multi-charger hubs will herald a new era of public EV charging – enabling mass EV adoption and a clean transport revolution.

‘Our rollout of hubs across the country’s major transport routes will ensure drivers are supported with convenient, reliable, on-the-go charging, delivering the best possible consumer experience for UK motorists.’

Construction is already underway on four of the new sites with the first of the new hubs set to open in Wolverhampton next month.

Osprey plans to begin building all of the first 10 hubs before the end of the year, with the remainder due by 2025.

Each hub will be located close to local amenities, with the first four hubs placed next to well-known coffee and food retailers.

Osprey chargers do not require a membership or subscription and can be accessed simply through contactless bank card or smartphone.