Out now: Car Dealer 196 features the Peter Waddell High Court case, a bonus Tom Hartley Jnr video – and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is available now – and you definitely won’t want to miss it!

Issue 196 is free to read and download – here’s a sample of what we’ve been working on for you this month…

Dashboard

Big Motoring World founder Peter Waddell wasn’t joking when he threatened legal action after being ousted as a director by the used car supermarket’s holding company.

A two-day hearing was held at the High Court in London and Car Dealer staff writer Jack Williams was there for every minute of it – we even got name-checked by a barrister as ‘an important publication in the sector’. A special four-page section of the magazine tells you the extraordinary ins and outs of the proceedings.

We also have an exclusive report by Craig Cheetham about the worrying trend of people delaying their cars’ MOT tests.

Car Dealer Power 2024

More votes than ever were cast this year in our annual survey to find the best suppliers and manufacturers in the automotive industry and now all the hopefuls have been whittled down to a shortlist.

Once the judges have finished their deliberations, the winners and highly commendeds will be announced in a special video on this website on Wednesday, July 3. But before then, we reveal who’s in the running for one of our prestigious awards.

Features

Last month, we brought you an exclusive look at Tom Hartley Jnr’s supercar showroom, and it proved so popular that we’ve rustled up a bonus video for you with an extended tour of the ultra-exclusive dealership!

There’s also another selection of the latest coolest products on the market.

Forecourt

For our latest road tests, James Batchelor, Jack Evans and Cameron Richards were handed the keys to – respectively – the revamped Nissan Qashqai, Mini’s electric Cooper and Hyundai’s first electric N car. Find out what they made of them in this section.

Columns

Our mystery used car dealer Big Mike remembers when his apprentice came a cropper during the early days of online auction sales

Meanwhile, James Batchelor mourns the loss of the Geneva International Motor Show

Round-ups

Our four-page News Digest carries summaries of some of the biggest stories from the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott highlights just how important data is in the day-to-day running of car dealerships.

This is just a sample of what’s in the 44 pages of issue 196 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

