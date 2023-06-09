Pagani partners with car dealer group Sytner to sell million pound motors

Hypercar maker Pagani has partnered with luxury car dealer group Sytner to open a showroom in Manchester.

The new facility in Wilmslow, Cheshire, opened yesterday (June 8) offering sales and servicing for Pagani customers.

The luxury car brand sold its first car in the UK 25 years ago – the C12 – and its cars have become sought after collectors items ever since.

The current Huayra hypercar comes in a variety of special editions and cost north of £2.5m.

The partnership with Sytner – the second most profitable car dealer group in the UK according to the Car Dealer Top 100 – sees the business add yet another luxury brand to its impressive portfolio.

Sytner represents super and luxury car firms including Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin and Bugatti. It is also the sole UK distributor of Alpina BMWs.

Jon Crossley, managing director of Sytner Group, said: ‘It is an honour to partner with Pagani in opening the new showroom and workshop here in Cheshire.

‘Together with my team, headed up by brand manager Saiqa Akram, we look forward to bringing the exclusive brand experience to our customers from all over and throughout the United Kingdom.’

The new opening is part of a ‘development plan’ for the UK, said Pagani. The car maker said the UK is one of its ‘most important territories’.

The new showroom will feature ‘signature Pagani furniture’ and the latest ‘visualisation tools’ for customers.

The new aftersales facility will give customers access to technical experts – and avoid a trip to London from the north where the brand’s other showroom is located.

Horacio Pagani, founder and chief designer of Pagani Automobili SpA, said: ‘Opening this showroom and after sales facility is another important milestone for Pagani.

‘It is a natural expansion for our business driven by the demand for exclusive, hand-crafted automobiles.

‘We are proud to partner with Sytner Group, a well-established company that understands our philosophy and shares our brand values.

‘It was fundamental for us to strengthen our presence in the United Kingdom, in this territory where some of the most refined car collectors can be found.’

