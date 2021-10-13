Paint Protection Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Having a great paint protection supplier will do much more for your business than just protect paint.

These companies work tirelessly to ensure car dealers are making the maximum profit they can out of every deal.

Our winner GardX proves itself in this field every year with dealers overwhelmed with the all-encompassing service they offer.

Amanda Massey, head of sales at GardX Protection, collected the award and said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted.

‘I think this is our seventh year in a row we’ve won and we’re absolutely thrilled about it and it’s all down to our amazing customers who voted for us.’

She explained that ‘innovation’ was the most important part of their business and why dealers love the offering.

She said: ‘We never stand still and we’re always looking to adapt to the market, whatever challenges it throws at us.

‘As a business we’re always looking ahead to see how we can support our clients and give them what they need, be that better services or platforms to engage with their customers. We also have great people who work for us.’

Massey added: ‘We offer a range of products to our customers, which allow them to sell more products in the showroom at point of sale.

‘It’s more than that though because we also give them people and the skillset with our account management support who can help them further their business.

‘In addition to that, we’ve also got a whole host of digital platforms that allows them to engage with customers at a time that they want to be engaged with in this current climate.’

Watch the video in full above to hear everything Massey had to say about the win.