Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars – Future Star Winner 2024

The Used Car Awards represented a successful trip to London from Northern Ireland for Saltmarine Cars’ Patricia McMahon, as she was named our Future Star for 2024.

The category aims to celebrate those up-and-comers who are likely to be the next big thing in the used car industry and McMahon certainly fitted the bill this year.

Our judges were impressed with her customer service skills in the mystery shopping round, with bosses at Saltmarine also praising her ‘great attitude’ and ‘infectious enthusiasm’ for cars.

McMahon, 30, was a relative newcomer to the industry – having only began life in the motor trade in the past 18 months.

However, if her performance so far is anything to go by, then it’s unlikely to be the last we hear of her and Saltmarine at the Used Car Awards.

The Dungannon-based retailer was established in 1969 by Neil Salt and is now run by his two sons – Tony and Michael.

The family-run business also scooped highly commended status in our Social Media User category.

For McMahon, her big win meant seeing off strong competition from the highly commended pair of Oliver Sutherland, from Sutherland Automotive and Lewis Gaskin, of Snows Peugeot Portsmouth, and she was certainly in the party mood when she caught up with Car Dealer after collecting the award.

She said: ‘I literally have no words. I wasn’t expecting this at all. It’s class!

‘I only started working in the car industry in this last year and a half and this is my first award so it means the world to me, it really does. It shows that I have taken on my work and been recognised.

‘I just love cars. I love everything to do with cars and I just thought this would be a good change.

‘I really appreciate it. I really do. Tonight has been top drawer. An unreal night. There is just me and our wee social media girl, Lucy, who have come over so it’s just the two of us out in London tonight!’

Ashley Richards, GKS of Ivybridge

Lewis Ball, Norwich Car Store

Louis Gaskin, Snows Peugeot Portsmouth

Oliver Sutherland, Sutherland Automotive

Patricia McMahon, Saltmarine Cars

James Baggott, Car Dealer editor-in-chief was also on hand to offer his own congratulations.

He said: ‘Patricia McMahon embodies everything that makes this industry exciting: talent, drive, and a passion for delivering excellence.

‘Being named as our Future Star of 2024 is a testament to her incredible potential and the mark she’s already making in the automotive world.

‘Patricia has shown she’s a rising leader with fresh ideas and a determination to succeed. We can’t wait to see her continue to shine and shape the future of the industry.

‘Congratulations, Patricia — this is just the beginning!’

Main image: Patricia McMahon collecting her award from Mike Brewer and Paul Whitaker, Northridge Finance’s regional manager for South England