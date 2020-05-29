Pendragon has made £10.5m from a sale and leaseback agreement over its Porsche Centre in Stockport.

A notification was issued today (May 29) via the London Stock Exchange to say that it had entered into the agreement with Al Mana Property International Ltd over the property.

Pendragon announced in February this year that it had been chosen to represent Porsche in Stockport, with a new Stratstone Porsche Centre being constructed and which had been due to open in May.

The terms of the agreement will see the retail group retain the use of the property under a 15-year lease. Pendragon said the proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

Pendragon Sabre Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary, has security of tenure, with Pendragon as the lease guarantor.

The lease has a market rent of £665,000 a year, and the latest gross asset value for the property is £9.8m.