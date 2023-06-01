Pentagon Motor Group chooses Ohme chargers for EV sales

Pentagon Motor Group has announced it’ll be recommending Ohme home chargers for its new and used car sales.

The Motus-owned business has 23 locations across 13 franchises – which include Stellantis brands, Ford, Kia, Nissan and Mazda – and says it has experienced a sizeable uptake in sales of electrified vehicles.

Figures seen by Car Dealer show hybrid and EV sales for Pentagon in FY22/23 grew by eight times compared to the year before.

The agreement with Ohme will see the firm’s Home Charger Pro recommended at the point of sale of a new or used car, and the charger on display in showrooms.

Former Peugeot UK MD and now boss of Pentagon, David Peel, (pictured top) said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Ohme as our preferred EV home charging supplier.

‘We considered many potential charging partners and it was clear to us that Ohme’s dynamic smart charging capability, award-winning products and excellent customer service made it the obvious choice for Pentagon’s customers.

‘With EVs accounting for a fifth of all our new car sales across the whole group, it’s a key element of our business that’s growing fast.’

Ohme’s smart chargers can connect with the National Grid in real time and automatically adjust their charging for drivers to take advantage of all the times of low price charging with off-peak tariffs.

The company also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.

Ohme CEO David Watson said: ‘Ohme is one of the UK’s fastest growing charging companies and this new partnership with Pentagon underlines that.

‘Pentagon Motor Group is well established in the industry and is leading the transition for drivers to EVs.

‘Pentagon has a strong reputation for exceptional customer care and service and Ohme is looking forward to working together to give its customers a seamless charging experience with reduced running costs.’