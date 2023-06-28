Perfect Placement – Recruitment Agency of the Year 2023

Great staff are critical to a successful car dealership – but finding the best staff is never easy.

A good recruitment company will work hard to promote your business to candidates and serve up the best staff for your business.

While some dealers carry out their recruitment processes themselves, many rely on a recruitment company to weed out the best potential employees out there.

And when it comes to the best recruitment companies in the motor trade sector, our winner is by far and away the leader.

Perfect Placement has won this category for a record 11 years on the trot!

While many recruitment firms have come close with our highly commended awards, not one has bettered the services Perfect Placement provides, say our dealer respondents.

A delighted Dan Unstead, director at Perfect Placement, said: ‘We’re very proud of our pile of trophies and very much looking forward to another joining the pack – we’ve almost got enough to start a game of Jenga!’

With 11 Car Dealer Power trophies filling up their trophy cabinet, Perfect Placement must know why they keep walking off with the gong every year?

‘I knew you were going to ask that,’ said Unstead.

‘One of our major strengths is our headcount – we really do have a substantial team of guys doing the job for us. And they’re a dedicated team, they’re committed and they work really hard.

‘But I think it’s the formula of the way we put those staff members to work – I think that’s what makes us different.

‘While we’ve got a national company and cover the length and breadth of the country, our staff focus on specific geographical regions. They become a local expert and become trusted in that area. They build relationships with both clients and candidates.

‘I think that’s what gives them the upper hand when they’re operating because they’ve got the strength and resources of a national company, but their focus is very much like a local supplier.

‘That’s the magic for us.’

Along with winning a Car Dealer Power award, 2023 is special for another reason – Perfect Placement turns 20. And business is booming, says Unstead.

‘More companies than ever are on the hunt for new talent – there are still more vacancies for as long as I can remember,’ he said.

‘I would say the number of people moving jobs has increased in the last 12 months, and we’ve seen record numbers of placements every single month – it’s been quite phenomenal.

‘What has startled me the most is the considerable numbers of candidates coming to us to help them find work.’

Since winning its last Car Dealer Power award, Perfect Placement has been busy recruiting more staff to its workforce and investing heavily in its tech arsenal.

‘It has been non-stop,’ said Unstead. ‘We have been putting more and more into the machine – there’s no point in sitting on your laurels.’