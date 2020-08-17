Performance part manufacturer Mountune is seeking a potential buyer or investment partner, it has announced, following the apparent departure of its founder last month.

Established in 1980, the Essex-based company specialises in performance parts for Ford models – particularly the Fiesta, Focus and Mustang. In recent years, it set up an additional facility in Los Angeles to cater to the burgeoning American market, where it also offers parts for Ford’s best-seller F150 pick-up.

Here in the UK Mountune has a close relationship with Ford Motor Company itself, with many of its packages sold in dealers and backed up by Ford’s standard vehicle warranties.

It now appears that its founder and technical director, David Mountain, has left the business – resigning as director last month, leaving a question mark over the future direction of the company.

Accounts for the tuner are now overdue by almost a year, with the last published figures – those for the financial year ending December 2017 – show a trading loss of £107,429.

A possible outcome could be the purchase of Mountune by Ford itself, following the precedent set by the likes of BMW and Alpina, or Mercedes-Benz and AMG.

However, as the partnership currently extends only to Ford models sold in Britain – and similar tuning companies like Roush command more sales in Ford’s home market of the USA – this seems unlikely.

Mountune have been approached for comment on Mountain’s resignation