Perrys completes sale of ex-Mazda showroom to family-run Portland Autos

  • Freehold sale of former Perrys Mazda dealership completed
  • Portland Autos has bought the Colne site
  • No reason was given for the closure, which was agreed with the manufacturer

Time 12:16 pm, May 21, 2024

Perrys Motor Sales has sold its former Mazda site in Colne to luxury sports car and 4×4 dealer Portland Autos.

Real estate company Savills completed the freehold sale to the Bawtry-based dealership for an undisclosed sum.

The 0.79-acre North Valley Road site, which is less than a mile from the M65, comprises a freestanding single-storey showroom and separate workshop plus a four-storey mill building used for parts and general storage.

The total accommodation covers 23,636 sq ft.

Perrys shut the site on February 2, saying in a statement on its website that it had been a ‘difficult decision’.

It didn’t give a reason for the closure or what effect it would be having on jobs, but said the decision was agreed with Mazda Motors UK.

The nearest Perrys Mazda dealerships for its customers in the area now are in Blackburn and Preston, as well as Barnsley and Huddersfield.

It added: ‘Perrys would like to take this opportunity to thank all their customers at Perrys Colne Mazda who have done business and supported them over the past years and is looking forward to seeing you again soon.’

Family-run Portland plans to redevelop the site to include EV chargers, subject to local authority approval, said Savills.

Savills Automotive associate Alice Bennett said: ‘We are delighted to complete the sale of this site supporting Perrys Motor Sales’ disposal programme.

‘Portland has exciting redevelopment plans for the site and we are looking forward to seeing the new site in action.’

Portland was represented by Ben Flint of Flint Real Estate.

