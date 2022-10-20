Perrys Ford dealership in High Wycombe to shut at end of October

Perrys is to shut its Ford dealership in High Wycombe at the end of the month.

It confirmed reports on local social media by replying to a customer’s query on its own Facebook page to say it will be closing on October 31.

The Buckinghamshire showroom also covers Amersham, Watford, Beaconsfield, Maidenhead, Reading and London.

The move, which will see the London Road site sold off, is part of the Blue Oval’s wider plans to reduce the number of its UK dealerships by almost half.

It isn’t known what is happening to the staff at the High Wycombe showroom, but the Bucks Free Press quoted Nick Beevis, regional director for Perrys Ford High Wycombe, as saying the decision to axe this particular branch had been ‘difficult’.

He added: ‘This has been agreed in consultation with Ford Motor Company as part of their national approach throughout the UK to reduce their overall number of sites.’

Once the closure takes effect, the nearest Perrys Ford dealership will be in Aylesbury, more than 16 miles away, but Beevis said extra courtesy drivers will allow it to give customers in the High Wycombe area more collect and drop-off services.

It was also now offering mobile servicing at customers’ homes or where they work.

A spokesperson for Ford Britain was quoted by the Bucks Free Press as saying that the manufacturer was now focusing more on CV sales as well as its all-electric vehicles.

‘The Perrys High Wycombe site is being sold, with continued servicing by Perrys in Aylesbury and three new mobile service vans bringing techs and equipment to the customer.

‘Nationally, there will continue to be a Ford sales site in easy travel distance for the majority of customers, with around 90 per cent of the population within a 30-minute drive of a dealership,’ the spokesperson added.

Car Dealer has contacted Perrys for a comment.

Image: Google Street View