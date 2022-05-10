Peugeot names Robins & Day Sale as the best of its UK dealer network

Robins & Day Sale has been named as the best dealership in Peugeot’s UK network at the French firm’s annual Retailer Awards.

The showroom came out on top of 20 shortlisted retailers to take top honours and be named the Gold Lion Retailer of the Year.

The prize evaluated the performance of all 183 Peugeot retailers across the UK, with the top 20 all receiving recognition before the winner was unveiled.

The rankings were based on scores for retailers and team members in key areas of service and support, including customer satisfaction with new vehicle and Aftersales services, profitability, and number of units sold.

Among those receiving individual honours were Zack Lanes of Charters Aldershot, who was named Peugeot’s top ranking sales executive, and James Pilmer, of Robins & Day Sheffield, who took home the Business Specialist of the Year Award.

Robins & Day Retailers led the way in the Business Centre category, with Robins & Day Birmingham North and Robins & Day Sheffield ranking first and second, respectively.

The Retailer Group of the Year Award went to Howards, with Snows and Hawkins completing the top three.

Meanwhile, Arbury Bromsgrove was judged to have the best-performing Sales Department, with Dobies also receiving an accolade for having the top Aftersales Department.

Perrys Milton Keynes claimed two wins, taking the Low Emission Vehicle Retailer of the Year and Most Improved Retailer of the Year awards.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘I am incredibly proud of the fantastic work that has been carried out by our retailers over the past 12 months, and it’s great to be able to recognise their success with these awards.

‘After another challenging 12 months across the industry, our staff continue to help the brand go from strength to strength and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.

‘Congratulations to all the award winners for their exceptional performance over the past year.’

Who else came come out on top?