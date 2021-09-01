Peugeot opens order books on new e-Partner electric van with prices starting at £27,910

Peugeot has started taking orders for its new electric van – the e-Partner – with prices starting at £27,910.

The new vehicle is based on the popular Partner commercial vehicle and is available in both panel and crew van configurations.

Its introduction means that Peugeot now offers a fully electric van across its entire light commercial vehicle range.

Prices for base models start at £27,910 after the Plug-in Van grant has been applied.

For the range-topping ‘Crew Van Long Length Professional Premium’, prices begin at £30,260.

The e-Partner measures 4.4m as standard with Long variants extending that to 4.8m, which also improves load capacity.

Standard Panel Van variants feature up to 3.9m3 of load space which improves to 4.4m3 in Long Panel Van models.

The new model is powered by a 50kWh battery connected to a 100kW electric motor that produces 136hp and achieves a range of up to 171 miles.

Drivers have a choice of three driving modes, Eco (60kW), Normal (80kW) and Power (100kW).

A full charge takes around seven-and-a-half hours using a 7.4kW charger.

An 11kW three-phase charger is also available, with a full charge taking five hours.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot, UK, said: “With order books now open for the new e-Partner, PEUGEOT customers can choose a fully electric van across our entire LCV range.

‘This is a huge achievement for us as a brand, moving us one step closer to our target of offering an electrified variant across our entire passenger car and LCV range by 2025.’

The new e-Partner is available in Professional Premium and Asphalt Premium trim from launch.

Professional Premium models feature PEUGEOT’s Multi-Flex modular folding passenger bench seat, which helps improve load capacity, and features a pivoting writing table and a load-through bulkhead.

Drivers also get an alarm, air conditioning, cruise control with a variable speed limiter, as well as an eight-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Asphalt Premium models come with 16-inch ‘Taranaki’ alloy wheels, body coloured rear bumper and side rubbing strips, as well as automatic windscreen wipers.

Inside, the cabin features additional acoustic insulation for improved refinement, while all Asphalt Premium models also come with PEUGEOT’s Connected 3D Navigation, with a three-year subscription to live traffic alerts and a 10-inch Digital Driver’s Instrument Display.

Front and rear parking sensors plus side and rear cameras are also included to help when reversing.