Plans to turn historic pub into used car showroom are deemed ‘inappropriate’ by authorities

Plans to transform a 150-year-old pub into a used car showroom have been rejected by a council which ruled the proposals to be ‘inappropriate’.

The George Inn, near Wexham in Buckinghamshire, is currently lying derelict but a change of use application has been rejected by authorities.

Mr Sadar Hussain had wanted to transform the grade II listed building into a car showroom complete with a reception, coffee shop and ancillary facilities.

However, following more than 30 objections by local residents, planning officers at Buckinghamshire Council gave the red light to the proposals.

Planners ruled that the development would would be ‘harmful to the Green Belt’ and have a ‘dramatic effect’ on the village.

The Slough and South Bucks Observer reports that complainants raised concerns over parking and the environmental impact of car exhausts.

Others were also worried about losing the pub for good, after more than a century-and-a-half of service.

The plans, submitted last year, saw Hussain propose a sales reception area in the historic building, restoring its original architectural features, including fireplaces, as part of the work.

Other features included a ‘barista style’ coffee shop, tablets for customers in the reception area and new windows and doors throughout.

Externally, the George’s car park would have become the showroom’s forecourt, according to documents submitted to the council.

However, the design and access statement failed to explain what impact the development would have had on Green Belt land – the main reason Hussain’s plans were rejected.

Rejecting the proposals, planning officers said: ‘The application site is located within the Metropolitan Green Belt wherein there is a general presumption against inappropriate development except in very special circumstances.

‘The proposed development constitutes inappropriate development within the Green Belt, which by definition is harmful.

‘As well as causing harm to the Green Belt by virtue of its inappropriateness, other harm is caused to the Green Belt by way of a reduction in its openness.

‘No very special circumstances have been advanced that clearly outweigh the harm that would be caused to the Green Belt by reason of inappropriateness and a reduction in openness.’

The full application can be viewed here.