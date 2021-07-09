Polestar 2 concept makes its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

A new ‘experimental’ version of Polestar’s fully electric 2 has been revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It’s been designed to help the Swedish brand’s team ‘flex their muscles and explore opportunities’ and is based on the regular Polestar 2, but makes 469bhp as opposed to the standard car’s 402bhp.

It also has a wider track and a lower ride height – down by 30mm on the standard car.

Wider wheels house 21-inch alloys, and it boasts a range of additions usually found on Polestar’s flagship 1 model, including six-piston Akenbono front brakes and Pirelli P Zero Rosso performance tyres.

Ohlins performance dampers are also fitted alongside stiffened springs that aim to give the Polestar 2 a more dynamic, planted feel.

Meanwhile, a carbon-fibre front suspension strut has been designed to increase body rigidity.

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief chassis engineer, said: ‘This car is what happens when we are given freedom to go beyond our limits.

‘We already have such great handling and performance characteristics in Polestar 2, but when asked to make something special for Goodwood, I was really excited to up the stakes.’

A number of changes have been made to the experimental model’s exterior too, including redesigned front and rear bumpers plus a matte white finish. Colour-coded side skirts and bumper extensions have been fitted as well.

The experimental version of the Polestar 2 will be racing up Goodwood’s hillclimb during this weekend’s Festival of Speed.

Polestar UK CEO Jonathan Goodman apeared on Car Dealer Live earlier this year, where he chatted about EVs, Polestar Spaces and more – you can watch it below:

